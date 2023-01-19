Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on anniversary of 20 January tragedy (PHOTO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the 33rd anniversary of 20 January tragedy on her official Instagram page, News.az reports.

The post says: “I honor the memory of the innocent victims of 20 January tragedy. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.”

honor Patriotic War martyrs

