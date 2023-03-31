First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
31 Mar 2023
Politics
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on 31 March - the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports.
The post says: “We will not forget the crimes committed against our people and we will never allow our history to be distorted! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.”