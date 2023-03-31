First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on 31 March - the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports.

The post says: “We will not forget the crimes committed against our people and we will never allow our history to be distorted! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.”

News.Az