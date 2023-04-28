First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on 100th anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the 100th anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva, News.Az reports.
The post says: “Today marks the 100th anniversary of Zarifa Aliyeva. Like everyone who knew this kind, noble and sincere person, I also keep her bright image in my memory!”