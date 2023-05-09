Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Victory Day over fascism

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Victory Day over fascism

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of 9 May - the Victory Day over fascism, News.Az reports.

The post says: “I congratulate all our veterans on the occasion of the Victory Day over fascism, and wish the best of health to every citizen, and peace and progress to our country.”

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Victory Day over fascism


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      