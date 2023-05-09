First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Victory Day over fascism

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media account on the occasion of 9 May - the Victory Day over fascism, News.Az reports.

The post says: “I congratulate all our veterans on the occasion of the Victory Day over fascism, and wish the best of health to every citizen, and peace and progress to our country.”

News.Az