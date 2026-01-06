First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Christmas
- Azerbaijan
Photo credit: APA
Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has shared a message on her official social media accounts in celebration of Christmas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The post reads:
"I express my solidarity with all the prayers and good wishes offered on the occasion of Christmas. I pray the Almighty to grant health to everyone and prosperity to our world!"