First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Christmas

Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has shared a message on her official social media accounts in celebration of Christmas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads:

"I express my solidarity with all the prayers and good wishes offered on the occasion of Christmas. I pray the Almighty to grant health to everyone and prosperity to our world!"

News.Az