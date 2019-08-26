Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited social service center for the elderly

  • Other
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited social service center for the elderly

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited a social service center for people of pension age in Bilgah.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva spoke with people with limited health abilities. The elderly people thanked the state for care and attention. A total of 235 people are currently living at the center.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      