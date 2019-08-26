First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited social service center for the elderly

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited a social service center for people of pension age in Bilgah.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva spoke with people with limited health abilities. The elderly people thanked the state for care and attention. A total of 235 people are currently living at the center.

News.Az

News.Az