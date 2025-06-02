First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani minifootball national team - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani national minifootball team on their victory at the World Cup via a post on her social media account, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads:

"The Azerbaijan national minifootball team is the world champion! I thank our team for this outstanding victory! We are proud of you! I wish all the members of our national team strong health, strength, energy, and many more victories and achievements!"

News.Az