Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani minifootball national team - PHOTO

  • Politics
  • Share
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani minifootball national team - PHOTO
Photo: AZERta

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani national minifootball team on their victory at the World Cup via a post on her social media account, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads:

"The Azerbaijan national minifootball team is the world champion! I thank our team for this outstanding victory! We are proud of you! I wish all the members of our national team strong health, strength, energy, and many more victories and achievements!"

News about - First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani minifootball national team - PHOTO


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      