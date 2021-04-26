Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Zangilan, Jabrayil districts with President Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Zangilan, Jabrayil districts with President Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video footage from a visit to the liberated Zangilan and Jabrayil districts on her official Instagram account.

The post highlighting the visit says:

"Dear compatriots,

Our visits to our liberated regions continue. Today we visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts again. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footage from our visit.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN."

