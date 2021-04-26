First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Zangilan, Jabrayil districts with President Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
- 26 Apr 2021 22:13
- 04 Oct 2025 19:01
- 160512
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vp-mehriban-aliyeva-shares-footages-from-visit-to-zangilan-jabrayil-districts-with-president-aliyev-photo-video Copied
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video footage from a visit to the liberated Zangilan and Jabrayil districts on her official Instagram account.
The post highlighting the visit says:
"Dear compatriots,
Our visits to our liberated regions continue. Today we visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts again. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footage from our visit.
With deep respect and love,
Your MEHRIBAN."