First VP Mehriban Aliyeva to become outstanding statesperson, says Gusman

Mehriban Aliyeva has done a lot for Azerbaijan and its people, and she will become an outstanding statesperson as the first vice president, Mikhail Gusman, the first deputy general director of the TASS agency, told Trend Feb. 21.

“Mehriban Aliyeva has headed the preparations for the most important large-scale projects in the humanitarian and social spheres in Azerbaijan,” Gusman said. “These projects include Eurovision, Baku 2015 European Games, the 2016 European Grand Prix and lots of others. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays a great role in the development of social life in Azerbaijan.”

On Feb. 21, upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed the first vice president of Azerbaijan.

“One can talk for a very long time about what has been done by Mehriban Aliyeva,” Gusman noted. “I think this decision of the Azerbaijani president is not simply a great one, but the right one as well.”

President Ilham Aliyev by his order to appoint President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, MP Mehriban Aliyeva as the first vice president of the country, stressed the important place Mehriban Aliyeva has held in the political and public life of Azerbaijan for many years, Gusman added.

He said that based on Mehriban Aliyeva’s previous activity, on her new position she will intensely engage in humanitarian, cultural and social development of Azerbaijan.

Gusman said the referendum held in Azerbaijan in September 2016 to amend the country’s Constitution by introduction of a position of vice president, has shown that the people of Azerbaijan support the president’s idea of the country’s more modern, dynamic development, which needs new mechanisms of power.

“The result of the referendum was the best proof of that,” said Gusman.

