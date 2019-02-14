First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Imamzade religious complex in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited Imamzade religious complex in Ganja, Trend reports.

The representative of the Caucasus Muslims Office for the western region Haji Tahir Abbasov said that the religious-cultural complex Imamzade, which dates back to the 8th century, is also known as the Goy dome, the Goy Mosque or the Goy Imam.

It has been receiving visitors from all the Muslim world after renovation. The central monument of this complex is a mausoleum where Ibrahim, the son of the fifth Imam Mohamed Baghir, is buried. One of the valuable examples of Azerbaijani architecture, Imamzade is located on the ancient caravan and trade route of the East.

A Holy Quran was presented to Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva met with pilgrims visiting the site.

On February 14, an Ehsan was given in Imamzade complex on behalf of the first vice-president of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

