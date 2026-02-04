Five detained over document forgery in eastern Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in eastern Afghanistan have detained five people suspected of document forgery in Paktia province.

Authorities said the arrests were carried out in Ahmadkhel district during an operation targeting criminal activities linked to forged documents reportedly intended for use in travel abroad, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Officials said the suspects are currently in custody and will be transferred to relevant judicial authorities after preliminary investigations are completed. No additional details about the suspects or the alleged forgery operation were immediately released.

The Interior Ministry said security forces are continuing efforts to combat criminal activity and maintain law and order across the country.

The case highlights ongoing enforcement actions against document fraud networks, which authorities say are often linked to illegal migration or cross-border crime.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether additional suspects are being sought or whether the operation is connected to a broader investigation.

News.Az