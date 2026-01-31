Georgia detains 32 foreign nationals in raids against illegal migration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian authorities have detained 32 foreign nationals during a series of raids in Tbilisi and Batumi targeting illegal migration, the Interior Ministry reported.

The detainees include citizens of India, Bangladesh, Thailand, China, Türkiye, Palestine, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, and Egypt. News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

“Based on received information, officers from the Migration Department inspected specific locations as part of an operation aimed at identifying foreign nationals residing in Georgia without legal grounds,” the ministry said.

Footage from the operation showed food service establishments, courier bags from Glovo and Wolt, and residential premises used by the migrants.

Those detained were taken to the Migration Department’s temporary accommodation center, where deportation procedures have been initiated.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has pursued an active policy against illegal migration. In its 13th year in power, migration legislation has been tightened, simplifying deportation procedures and searches of residences and workplaces of foreign nationals, while increasing administrative penalties for legal migrants, up to expulsion from the country.

In 2025, more than 1,300 foreign nationals were deported for violating migration laws, marking the highest figure in recent years. Authorities have pledged to further increase the number of deportations.

