Five hurt after missile intercepted in Abu Dhabi

Five hurt after missile intercepted in Abu Dhabi

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Five people were injured and fires broke out in Abu Dhabi after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell near a major economic zone, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the incident occurred after air defenses intercepted a missile, with falling debris causing damage on the ground, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency crews responded quickly to two fires reported in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), a key industrial and logistics hub operated by AD Ports Group.

Authorities said the injured individuals received medical attention, while teams worked to contain the fires and secure the affected area.

KEZAD is a central part of Abu Dhabi’s economic infrastructure, hosting industrial facilities, trade zones, and logistics operations. Any disruption in the area raises concerns due to its strategic importance to regional and global supply chains.

Officials have not yet provided further details on the origin of the missile, but the situation remains under close monitoring.

News.Az