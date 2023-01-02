Five injured by Russian attack on market in southern Ukrainian town of Beryslav

Five people have been injured by an alleged Russian tank fire on a market in the southern Ukrainian town of Beryslav, according to the regional governor, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“This morning Russians attacked the center of Beryslav – they shelled the city market,” said Yaroslav Yanushevych, governor of Kherson region, where Beryslav is located, on his official Telegram channel.

“Presumably, the fire was conducted from a tank from the temporarily occupied Kakhovka,” he added. Kakhovka is on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Of the five people injured, three are in critical condition, Beryslav said.

On Sunday, one person was killed and four injured by Russian attacks across the Ukrainian-controlled portions of the Kherson region, according to Beryslav.

Russian forces attacked the region 71 times on Sunday, he said, using artillery, multiple-launch rocket launchers (MLRS), mortars and tanks.