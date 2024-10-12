Yandex metrika counter

Five people injured in gas cistern explosion in Grozny

  • World
  • Share
Five people injured in gas cistern explosion in Grozny

ive people were injured in the gas cistern explosion at a refueling station in Grozny, the Health Ministry of the Republic of Chechnya told TASS, News.Az reports.

"Specialists from the regional catastrophe medicine center are working at the scene. They report four people killed - two adults and two children. Five people were injured," the ministry said.

The injured sustained insignificant burns and traumas and were provided with medical aid at the scene. They refused further hospitalization.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      