Five PKK terrorists killed in SE Turkey

Five PKK terrorists were killed in an air operation in the southeastern province of Siirt on Wednesday, according to the Turkish military, Anadolu reported.

Turkish General Staff said that the terrorists were planning to carry out an attack in the province.

Two weapon emplacements were also destroyed during the operation.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

