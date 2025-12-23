Five suspected rebels killed in clash with Philippine forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed on Tuesday during a clash with Philippine government forces in Camarines Sur province on Luzon island, the army said.

The military confirmed that the five insurgents died in the fighting and said operations against remaining rebels are ongoing, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The confrontation occurred just five days after two soldiers were killed and three others wounded when anti-personnel landmines, allegedly planted by NPA fighters, exploded during security operations in a mountainous village in the same province.

The NPA has waged a decades-long insurgency since 1969, aiming to overthrow the Philippine government. The group remains active mainly in rural areas across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, although officials say its numbers have sharply declined.

According to the military, the NPA currently has around 1,000 fighters, far below its peak strength of roughly 25,000 in the mid-1980s.

