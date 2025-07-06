Five Turkish soldiers die from methane gas exposure in Iraq cave search

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five Turkish military personnel died from methane gas exposure during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, Türkiye's Defense Ministry announced Sunday, News.Az reports Turkiye Today.

The incident occurred July 6 during ongoing search efforts for the remains of Second Lieutenant Nuri Melih Bozkurt, who was killed in action by terrorist group PKK’s gunfire on May 28, 2022, during the Claw-Lock Operation. Despite extensive searches since his death, Bozkurt's body has not been recovered.

19 personnel exposed to toxic gas in former terrorist hospital

19 personnel were exposed to methane gas while conducting search operations in a cave at elevation 852 meters that had previously been used as a hospital by terrorists before being cleared by Turkish Military. All affected personnel were immediately evacuated to hospitals.

"Despite all medical interventions, five of our heroic personnel became martyrs," the Defense Ministry statement said.

The ministry said rescue operations continue in the region with fully equipped teams from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed Forces working in coordination.

News.Az