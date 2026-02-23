Flash flood threat across Central Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rainfall across large areas of the Barkly and Central Australia over the past three days has forced road closures and flooded cattle stations, with further wet weather forecast.

A tropical low has been circulating over the Simpson region and parts of the Barkly and Tanami districts in recent days, delivering intense local rainfall and damaging winds, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Authorities expect severe conditions to persist into tonight and early tomorrow, prompting the issuance of a Storm Watch and Act advisory.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warned that locally heavy rainfall could trigger dangerous and potentially life-threatening flash flooding across the southern Barkly and northern Simpson districts. Rainfall totals of up to 200 millimetres are possible, along with wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour.

The bureau is also forecasting thunderstorms across much of the Northern Territory tonight, excluding the south-west, with severe storms possible in a broad area south of Daly Waters. While uncertainty remains about the exact track and intensity of the system, the BOM has urged residents to monitor updates and heed official warnings. It also cautioned that the conditions pose risks to cattle and other livestock.

Communities that may be affected include Ali Curung, Arltunga, Ti Tree, Jervois, Barrow Creek and Ampilatwatja.

Approximately 400 kilometres south-east of Tennant Creek, along the Northern Territory–Queensland border, Lake Nash Station recorded more than 550 millimetres of rain in some gauges over the weekend. In certain areas, as much as 350 millimetres fell on Friday night alone.

Station manager Erin Gibson said the rainfall had come close to causing significant damage, but proactive efforts by staff to relocate equipment and machinery helped limit the impact.

“We haven't suffered too much damage anywhere,” Gibson said. “There will be a few cows in the wrong place … but if it stops at that, we're very lucky.”

Dozens of roads across the Northern Territory have been closed due to flooding. The Stuart Highway, the main route linking Darwin and Adelaide, was earlier shut between Tennant Creek and Ali Curung but reopened this afternoon.

In a statement, emergency management agency SecureNT reported significant water over sections of the highway between Alice Springs and Tennant Creek, with some areas sustaining damage. Contractors are expected to be on site tomorrow to carry out repairs.

News.Az