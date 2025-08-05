Yandex metrika counter

Flash floods and landslides in Indian village leave 4 dead, 50 missing

Flash floods and landslides in Indian village leave 4 dead, 50 missing
At least four people were killed and 50 others went missing after massive flash floods and a landslide struck the hilly northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, sweeping away dozens of homes.

The flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst in the state's Uttarkashi district, sweeping through the village of Dharali, a popular tourist destination dotted with hotels and restaurants, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Indian news outlets broadcast videos showing a massive wave of water gushing through the area, sweeping away houses and cars along the path.

Teams from the local police, the national disaster response force and the army were involved in search and rescue operations.

The four deaths were confirmed by Uttarkashi magistrate Prashant Arya, but he told reporters that crews were still assessing the extent of the damage.


