Flights canceled, trains delayed as Storm Bram batters UK

Storm Bram has triggered widespread transport delays and cancellations across the UK and Ireland, affecting thousands of travelers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met Office issued amber weather warnings for parts of southwest England, south Wales, and northwest Scotland, along with yellow warnings for other regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

British Airways canceled the first wave of departures from London Heathrow to Belfast City, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Manchester, impacting roughly 1,500 passengers.

Numerous ferry services, particularly across the Irish Sea and Scotland’s Western Isles, faced significant delays and cancellations, with operators including P&O Ferries, Stena Line, and Caledonian MacBrayne affected.

Train services in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland also experienced disruptions, speed restrictions, and cancellations, with some intercity routes additionally impacted by separate power failures.

