Flights delayed at Cape Town Airport due to power outage

A power outage at Cape Town International Airport caused significant flight delays and disruptions on Wednesday afternoon, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) said their technicians were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.The airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updates regarding their flights.Meanwhile, the Irish embassy in Pretoria said it is monitoring ongoing disruptions at the airport and advised travellers who are concerned about their travel plans to contact their airline or tour operators.

