Flights from Rostov-on-Don to Baku to be resumed

Russia’s IrAero airline has announced the opening of direct flights from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to the Azerbaijani capital of Baku from July 6.

Flights will be operated on Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft weekly on Saturdays. One-way ticket prices will start from 12,000 rubles (315 manats at the current exchange rate), Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The flights will last for 2 hours. The plane will take off from Baku at 12:50 and arrive in Rostov-on-Don at 13:50. The return flight will depart at 15:00 and arrive in Baku at 18:20, Trend reported.

“For us, the Baku route is already a traditional one. We see that it is very much in demand, and not only among Russians," General Director of IrAero Yuri Lapin said.

