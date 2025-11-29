Flood death toll in southern Thailand climbs to 162

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the catastrophic floods in southern Thailand rose to 162 on Saturday, with more than one million households across the country affected, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Saturday that the death toll from catastrophic floods in the Songkhla province alone rose to 126.

Besides Songkhla, the death toll in other southern provinces includes nine people in Nakhon Si Thammarat, four in Phatthalung, two in Trang, five in Satun, seven in Pattani, five in Yala, and four in Narathiwat.

The flooding, the worst in 25 years, trapped thousands of people in their houses this week, with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pledging monetary compensation for each fatality.

Teerapat Kachamat, director general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, said Thursday that flooding was affecting 105 districts across nine southern provinces, impacting over 1.07 million households and more than 2.9 million people.

Emergency response teams have been sent to assist with evacuations, deliver food and water, and provide mobile kitchens, water purification units, and rescue boats.

Anutin declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in Songkhla, with the Royal Thai Armed Forces supreme commander tasked with leading the emergency response.

News.Az