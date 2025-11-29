Thai family survives 48 hours trapped in floodwaters

+ ↺ − 16 px

A family of eight in Hat Yai, southern Thailand, spent 48 hours trapped on furniture as floodwaters from heavy rains swept through their home.

The floods, caused by record rainfall of 335 mm (13 inches) over two days, have killed 162 people in nine southern provinces, including 126 in Songkhla, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Residents struggled without clear warnings, and thousands were evacuated to emergency shelters. Authorities have since replaced local officials in response to criticism of flood management.

News.Az