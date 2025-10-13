Flooding in Mexico kills 44, with dozens still reported missing

Flooding in Mexico kills 44, with dozens still reported missing

People work on a damaged house due to the rains in the municipality of Huauchinango, Puebla state, Mexico, October 11 [Alfredo Estrella/AFP]

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crisis has destroyed over 16,000 homes and triggered widespread power outages.

Heavy flooding continues to hit central and southeastern Mexico, with the death toll climbing to at least 44 in under a week, News.Az repotrs citing the Al Jazeera.

Floods have killed 18 people in Veracruz state, 16 in Hidalgo, nine in Puebla and one in Queretaro, the statement said.

Mexico’s El Universal newspaper put the death toll even higher — at 48 — and reported that dozens remain missing.

Around 320,000 people have experienced power outages, and at least 16,000 homes have been damaged, according to authorities, who fear that more landslides and overflowing rivers could exacerbate the damage.

News.Az