Flooding claims 37 lives in Indian Kashmir mountain village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rainfall triggered powerful torrents that struck a Himalayan mountain village in Indian-administered Kashmir, resulting in at least 37 fatalities, according to a senior disaster management official on Thursday.

It is the second major deadly flooding disaster in India this month, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The news is grim," Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a statement, reporting a "cloudburst" of intense rain that had hit the Kishtwar district.

Crowds gathered at a Kishtwar hospital while people carried some of the injured on stretchers.

"Dead bodies of 37 people have been recovered," said Mohammad Irshad, a top disaster management official, adding there was no count of any missing people available.

Irshad told AFP 150 wounded people were also rescued from the disaster site "50 of whom are severely injured", all sent to nearby hospitals.

Sushil Kumar, a resident of nearby Atholi village, told AFP: "I saw at least 15 dead bodies brought to the local hospital."

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, district commissioner of Kishtwar, said earlier that "there are chances of more dead bodies being found".

Officials said a large makeshift kitchen where there were more than 100 pilgrims -- who were not registered with local authorities -- was completely washed away.

Rescue teams were facing difficulty reaching the area and soldiers also joined the effort.

Roads had already been damaged by days of heavy storms.

The area lies more than 200 kilometres (125 miles) by road from the region's main city Srinagar.

"Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Floods on August 5 swept away the Himalayan town of Dharali in India's Uttarakhand state and buried it in mud.

The likely death toll from that disaster is more than 70 but has yet to be confirmed.

Floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change, coupled with poorly planned development, is increasing their frequency and severity.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said last year that increasingly intense floods and droughts are a "distress signal" of what is to come as climate change makes the planet's water cycle ever more unpredictable.

News.Az