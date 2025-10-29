Floods devastate Central Vietnam, killing at least 9 and leaving 5 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people have died and five are missing after record-breaking floods swept through central Vietnam, the government said Wednesday.

Six of the deaths were reported in Danang and the historic town of Hoi An, both major tourist destinations. The floods have submerged more than 103,000 homes, mostly in Hue and Hoi An, after rainfall in some areas topped 1,000 millimeters in just 24 hours — the highest on record, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Photos from state media show streets turned into rivers, houses underwater, and rescue operations struggling to reach affected areas. Authorities warned of continued heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides as water levels in rivers and reservoirs remain dangerously high.

Vietnam faces frequent storms and deadly floods each year, but officials say the 2025 deluge is among the most severe in decades.

News.Az