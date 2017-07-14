Floods in India leaves 80 people dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 80 people died so far due flooding and landslides in the Northeast, Indian officials said on Thursday.

The damage due to the flooding has been "unprecedented" and ISRO will be roped in to assess the extent of destruction, the Centre also said.

80 people have died so far in the Northeast due to floods and landslides.

Around 80 people have died so far in the Northeast due to floods and landslides that the Centre on Thursday termed "unprecedented".

Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state for development of north eastern region (DoNER), who on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the flooding in the Northeast, said that the devastation has hit 58 districts across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

"The damage caused by the rainfall is unprecedented and a total of 58 districts have been affected due to floods/landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur. Around 80 lives have been lost," Singh said.

Assam was the worst hit, with nearly 50 flood-related deaths so far in 26 districts. The state has also seen more than 17 lakh people getting affected as a result of the flooding.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been deputed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to monitor the flooding in the Northeast, on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of Assam, and later said that a high level inter-ministerial team would be deputed to the states within one month to assess the damage.

The Centre also plans to bring in experts from space technology and the Indian Space Research Organisation to assess the damage caused by floods and landslides in the Northeast.

News.Az

News.Az