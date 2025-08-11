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Kumamoto
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Japan will provide up to $380 million in subsidies to Sony for a new image sensor manufacturing facility, as the government ramps up support for key technologies linked to artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.17 Apr 2026-09:14
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The chief executive of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Thursday informed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of the company’s plan to mass-produce advanced semiconductors using 3-nanometer technology in Kumamoto Prefecture, marking a first for Japan.05 Feb 2026-11:49
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Japanese authorities have launched a search after a sightseeing helicopter went missing near Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, January 20.20 Jan 2026-10:50
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An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported, but no tsunami warning was issued.25 Nov 2025-13:56
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Torrential rains triggered flooding and landslides across southern Japan on Monday, leaving several people missing and forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, officials said.11 Aug 2025-14:55
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