Floods leave 10 dead in central Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rains and floods have left 10 people dead, eight missing, and 22 injured across several central provinces of Vietnam, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reported Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

More than 128,000 houses were inundated, 51 others collapsed or were swept away, and over 120 houses were damaged with around 90 communes and wards being flooded, according to the report.

The floods also submerged about 4,300 hectares of rice and other crops, damaged over 650 hectares of fruit trees, and killed more than 16,300 livestock and poultry, the report added.

Severe landslides have blocked several national highways and dozens of local roads, causing traffic disruptions across multiple provinces.

Local authorities are continuing rescue operations, assessing damage, and providing emergency relief to affected residents, the report noted.

News.Az