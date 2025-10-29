Yandex metrika counter

Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEO

Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEO
A man watches the coastline in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa closes in, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Hurricane Melissa strengthened into a Category 4 storm, unleashing torrential rain and threatening to cause catastrophic flooding across the northern Caribbean, including Haiti and Jamaica, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. 

News.Az, citing AP, presents the photos showing residents struggling to cope with the storm’s powerful impact.

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOA couple rides under plastic on a donkey-pulled cart in the rain before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Canizo, a vilage in Santiago de Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramón Espinosa) 

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOA couple jokes around on the coast in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa approaches, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOA woman carrying a mattress in the rain evacuates before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Cañizo, a community in Santiago de Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramón Espinosa)

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOA man walks in the rain before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Canizo, a village in Santiago de Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramón Espinosa)

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOPeople abandon a car on an impassable street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOA man rides a bicycle ahead of the forecast arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOPeople wade through a street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOA man wades through a flooded street ahead of the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

News about - Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean - PHOTOS -VIDEOMen remove a loose section of roof in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa approaches, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)  


