Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao set for boxing rematch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are set to return to the ring for a long-anticipated rematch, with the bout scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026 at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The fight will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

The matchup will mark the first time the two fighters have faced each other since their 2015 “Fight of the Century,” which Mayweather won by unanimous decision. Mayweather enters the rematch with a professional record of 50-0 with 27 knockouts, while Pacquiao holds a record of 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Since their first meeting, Pacquiao has remained active in professional boxing, competing in eight additional bouts over the past decade. His most recent appearance came in July 2025, when he fought Mario Barrios to a majority draw. Mayweather has not competed in a professional fight since his 2017 TKO victory over MMA star Conor McGregor, though he has participated in several exhibition matches, including bouts against Logan Paul and John Gotti III.

Additional details about the undercard are expected to be announced at a later date. The rematch has been organized and will be produced by EverWonder Studio, Hidden Empire Film Group, and Limitless X Holdings. Promotional duties are being handled by Manny Pacquiao Promotions and Mayweather Promotions in partnership with CSI Sports/Fight Sports.

Reflecting on the announcement, Pacquiao said he believes the rematch will surpass their first encounter, particularly with the global reach provided by Netflix. He added that he hopes to hand Mayweather the first loss of his professional career and dedicated the upcoming fight to Filipinos around the world.

Mayweather responded confidently, stating that he already defeated Pacquiao once and expects the same outcome in their second meeting.

Their 2015 clash remains one of the most commercially successful fights in boxing history, generating a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and setting a world-record live gate of $72 million at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The event represents another major step in Netflix’s growing presence in live combat sports broadcasting. The streaming platform previously aired the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, which drew 108 million live viewers globally. It later streamed Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 and Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford, as well as Anthony Joshua’s sixth-round knockout of Paul in December.

Looking ahead, Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is scheduled to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11. Netflix is also expanding into mixed martial arts, with Ronda Rousey set to meet Gina Carano on May 16 in a bout that will see both former MMA champions come out of retirement.

News.Az