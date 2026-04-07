FlySafair aircraft damaged in ground incident at Cape Town airport - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A FlySafair Boeing 737-800 was damaged during a ground handling incident at Cape Town International Airport, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed.

The incident was immediately addressed by airport response teams, and the area was secured in accordance with standard airside safety procedures, ACSA said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Operations at the airport remain unaffected.

"At ACSA, passenger safety remains uncompromised and is our highest priority. Passengers are advised to consult the ACSA Mobile App for routine flight updates," the statement said.

News.Az