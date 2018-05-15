FM: Azerbaijan ready for intensive talks for early settlement of Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is ready for intensive negotiations for an early settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk, personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, in Paris on May 15, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Importance of continuing intensive negotiations, given that the electoral process was completed both in Azerbaijan and Armenia, was stressed, Trend reports.

Mammadyarov once again stated that Azerbaijan is ready for intensive talks for an early settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the talks, the parties mulled the situation in the region and the measures to be taken by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to advance the negotiation process.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az