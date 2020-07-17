FM Jeyhun Bayramov informed Sergey Lavrov about Armenia's latest provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The telephone conversation has taken place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has accepted congratulations from Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

The parties have exchanged opinions about the wide range of relations between the two countries, and have stressed that the efforts for the development of the strategic partnership relations will also be continued from now on.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has informed his Russian counterpart regarding the latest military provocation conducted by Armenia on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and the tense situation in the region and stressed that the main reason for this tension is Armenia’s aggressive policy which continues nearly 30 years.

Russian FM noted that they call on both sides to adhere to the ceasefire and to take measures in order to reduce the tense in the region.

