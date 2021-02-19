FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with heads of diplomatic missions of EU countries to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the heads of diplomatic missions of the European Union (EU) member states to Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the Minister talked about the current situation in the region, in particular about issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021. A new security format in the region, as well as new opportunities for cooperation, were discussed. Jeyhun Bayramov informed the EU ambassadors that after the signing of a trilateral statement on November 10, the Armenian sabotage group was sent to the liberated territories in complete violation of this agreement, and stressed the inadmissibility of these criminal actions

The Minister also informed about Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Europe, about a large project of the Southern Gas Corridor and the possibilities of expanding its geography in Europe, as well as about bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the EU and negotiations on a new agreement, which will become the legal basis for these relations.

EU Representative in Azerbaijan Kestutis Yankauskas thanked for the information provided and said that it would be useful to continue the dialogue in this format in the future. He noted the importance of bilateral relations, including the signing of a new agreement, energy partnership, and consideration of new opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. Referring to EU humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected people, he stressed the importance of detailed discussions and the role that the EU can play in the post-conflict peace process.

Then the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister answered numerous questions from the EU ambassadors.

News.Az

