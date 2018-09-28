FM Mammadyarov holds series of meetings in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Belgium Didier Reynders, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion of Malta Carmelo Abela on September 27 in New York.

The meetings took place on the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meetings, the ministers exchanged their views over the successfully ongoing cooperation between the countries in the spheres of political dialogue, economy, trade etc. At the same time, the sides discussed the ways of deepening mutually beneficial partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The sides also deliberated about the issues of cooperation within the international organizations and the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

