FM Mammadyarov received newly appointed Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Guo Min, newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ms. Guo Min on being appointed as Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished her success in the future activities. Minister commended the support of China, especially as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and including within the international organizations, to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. Also, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the successful development of bilateral ties and referred to the recent mutual exchange of visits as an important impetus to further deepening of the relationships.

Ambassador Guo Min emphasized that the latest high level mutual contacts between the two states, including the last working visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the People's Republic of China and his meeting with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, official visit of Mr. Wang Yi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, contributed to further expanding the bilateral relations. Ambassador Guo Min noted that she will spare no efforts to further develop the relations between the two countries and underlined the necessity to enhance economic and trade relations in line with consistently developing a political dialogue between our countries based on the mutual confidence.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.

The Ambassador presented a copy of her credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

News.Az

