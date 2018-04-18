FM Mammadyarov receives Director General of IAEA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Acting Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Yukiya Amano, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Elmar Mammadyarov expressed satisfaction with fruitful cooperation established between Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and noted that work and support of IAEA is highly appreciated by Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the sides emphasized the importance of completed 22 and 9 ongoing projects in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Technical Cooperation Program with IAEA. They stressed that these projects are important for capacity building of relevant institutions. The IAEA 's support for establishment and operation of National Research Reactor of Azerbaijan and training provided for Azerbaijani experts was highly appreciated. Touching upon the peaceful use of nuclear technology the sides exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in health, agriculture and oil industry.

Referring to the safety of nuclear reactors Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that operation of Metsamor NPP in Armenia which continues to use old Chornobyl technology endangers the region with potential nuclear risks and threats. Saying that Metsamor NPP of Armenia remains source for illegal smuggling of nuclear and radioactive materials he stressed the importance of taking necessary measures by IAEA in this regard in line with the nuclear security concept.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on issues of international nuclear security, use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and other issues of mutual interest.

