FM Zarif: Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey will continue co-op to ensure sustainable security in region

Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue cooperation to ensure sustainable security in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has told IRNA agency.

The minister noted that the 6th meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of the three countries held in Istanbul was very fruitful.

He said that Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan will widen cooperation in the fields of economy, politics, transport and the banking system. Javad Zarif underlined that joint projects being implemented with Azerbaijan will be successfully completed. “The three countries aim to combat terrorism in the region,” the foreign minister said.

Zarif hailed Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, adding that interference of other countries in the region is unacceptable. The minister also underlined that the 7th meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan will take place in Tehran.

News.Az