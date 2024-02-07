Footage of battles during local anti-terror measures in Azerbaijan's Karabakh released (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unique footage recorded during local anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh last year has been released, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The footage taken during the fighting in the territory of Aghdara shows the brave behavior of Azerbaijani military servicemen, as well as their professional and coordinated actions.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, local anti-terror measures were carried out in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of Azerbaijan.

