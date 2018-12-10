Football day marked internationally

+ ↺ − 16 px

The world football day is celebrated on December 10.

Report informs that this significant day was established by the UN's decision.

The decision was made as a sign of respect for football as the most popular sport on the planet.

Historians found the first mention of football as "a game of ball with feet" in Chinese sources dating back to the second Millennium BC. The game was called TSU Chu, which means "pushing with your foot".

In the 19th century, when the formation and development of football took place, the team game enjoyed great popularity among Britons. The first rules of football were adopted in England in 1847. Prior to that, each team dictated its own rules, which led to many problems. After discussions, a number of rules were adopted by the English Football Association in 1863. At the same time, the size of the goalposts and the pitch were established.

At present, football is one of the most popular kinds of sport, where talented players get large fees.

In Azerbaijan, football was introduced in 1911. In 2011, our country celebrated the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani football.

