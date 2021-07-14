For me personally, Azerbaijan is very close country, I have many friends here - Mayor of Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

For me personally, Azerbaijan is a very close country, I have many friends here, Mayor of Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze said while being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Mr. President, first of all, thank you for receiving me," Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said. "It is always a pleasure for me to come to Baku. I have always been fascinated by Baku, its culture, traditions and people. The city is becoming more beautiful and landscaped every day, and we welcome that. Thank you again for today's visit."

"Thank you for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia," Kaladze said. "Georgia, for its part, has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. An important document on brotherhood was signed yesterday, but we have always been brothers, we have always been friends and supported each other."

"For me personally, Azerbaijan is a very close country, I have many friends here," Kaladze said. "I came here when I was the Minister of Energy. I have many friends here and am very glad to be here in Baku again."

News.Az

News.Az