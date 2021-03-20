For me, there has never been more important task than liberation of lands - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

For me, there has never been a more important task than the liberation of lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the nation from Jidir Duzu, Shusha on occasion of Novruz holiday.

“In recent years, I have repeatedly said in speeches and interviews that we do not need an incomplete solution. The people of Azerbaijan probably understand very well what this means,” the head of state said.

“I said that everything should be done in its time. I know what, when and how to do. For me, there has never been a more important task than the liberation of lands. I have dedicated my entire presidency to this. This goal, this objective was behind every decision – whether this step will bring us closer to victory or not. I said that each of us must bring victory closer every day. My speeches are available. They are part of the history. Every day, each one of us must bring victory closer. We were bringing it closer, preparing, and then we came, defeated and crushed the enemy. We are standing here now. As the Commander-in-Chief of the Victorious Army, I am standing on the land of ancient Azerbaijan and no-one can take us out of here,” President Aliyev added.

