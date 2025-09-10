Ford recalls nearly 1.5 million vehicles over rear-view camera issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford is recalling close to 1.5 million vehicles in the United States due to a problem with the rear-view camera.

The issue may cause the camera to display a blank or distorted image on the center screen when the vehicle is in reverse, potentially impairing the driver’s view and increasing the risk of a crash, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The recall includes certain vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 of the Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln MKC, Mustang, Ranger, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, Edge, Expedition, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD and F-550 SD.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday in its safety recall report that Ford is aware of 18 accidents and no injuries related to the camera issue.

The agency said that vehicle owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rear view camera inspected and replaced, if necessary. There will be no charge for the service.

News.Az