Ford to recall more than 355,000 trucks

More than 355,000 Ford trucks sold in the United States are being recalled after federal regulators identified a problem with the dashboard display.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said certain Ford 2025–2026 models, such as the F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, F-250 SD and the 2025 F-150, were included in the recall, News.Az reports, citing FOX Business.

The instrument panel display shows critical information for drivers, such as the car's speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, engine temperature gauge and odometer. If there is an issue with this panel, then it typically means something is wrong with how the car displays information such as speed, fuel level and navigation.

The instrument panel cluster (IPC) in the recalled vehicles may be blank when the car is turned on because of a computer error that occurs when the system is trying to go into sleep mode.

"This condition can prevent safety-related telltales and gauges from being readable, increasing the risk of a crash as critical safety information may not be displayed," Ford told FOX Business.

Ford is aware of 95 warranty claims and one vehicle owner questionnaire (VOQ) related to this concern but is not aware of any accidents or injuries.

The regulator warned that the panel may fail after the engine is started. The software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air update.

Ford told FOX Business that an over-the-air software update, which is more convenient for customers compared to an in-person dealer visit, will be available to address the recall. Owners will be notified by mail to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the IPC module software updated or through software over-the-air to disable the memory protection feature, free of charge.

