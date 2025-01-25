Ford recalls over 270,000 cars over potential battery failure issue

Batteries could “suddenly fail” in some recalled Ford cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford Motor Company recalled some 272,817 cars including the 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In about 1% of cars, the 12-volt battery may experience “degradation and suddenly fail.”The recall was narrowed down to cars produced by Ford between Feb. 5, 2020 and Oct. 20, 2022.“Battery failure can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the NHTSA.If you already paid to fix a problem that is later involved in a Ford recall, you could get a refund. Ford advises talking to a Ford dealer to get a refund. Ford dealers can, in some cases, provide a loaner car for recalled vehicles.Thousands of Vornado space heaters sold on Amazon were also recalled last week due to “electric shock and fire hazards,” according to the company.

