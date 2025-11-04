Ford US sales surge despite sharp drop in EV demand

Ford US sales surge despite sharp drop in EV demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford Motor Company sold 175,584 vehicles in the United States in October, marking a 1.6 percent year-on-year increase, the automaker announced on Monday.

Sales of internal combustion engine vehicles rose by 3.4 percent, while electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid sales fell by 24.8 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Over the first ten months of the year, Ford’s total U.S. sales reached 1,834,492 units, up 6.6 percent from the same period last year. The company’s popular F-Series line performed strongly, with 688,510 units sold through October — an 11.4 percent increase.

Ford’s EV sales decline reflects a broader industry trend, as Kia, Hyundai, and Toyota have also reported notable year-on-year drops in electric vehicle sales.

Analysts attribute the October EV sales plunge to the expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles on September 30, which led many consumers to delay or reconsider purchases.

News.Az