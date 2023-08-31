Foreign diplomats view food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign diplomats have got acquainted with the food cargo storage point of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on Aghdam-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attaches and foreign journalists have arrived at the food cargo storage point organized to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic region.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev informed the diplomats and foreign journalists in detail about the current situation.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it's planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

